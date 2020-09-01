Real Madrid, defending La Liga champions, will begin their title defence away at Real Sociedad while Barcelona visit Athletic Club for their first La Liga 2020-21 fixture under new coach Ronaldo Koeman. They play their first game at Camp Nou against Villarreal in the following weekend. Whether Lionel Messi will still be at the club then remains Barcelona’s biggest question. The 2020-21 La Liga season kicks-off on September 13 but Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Europa League champions Sevilla begin their campaigns a week later. Lionel Messi Can Only Leave Barcelona if €700 Million Release Clause Is Paid, Says La Liga.

All four teams participated in the last stages of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League and hence have been given additional break. Real Madrid were knocked out by Manchester City in the last 16 while Barcelona were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. Atletico Madrid lost 2-1 to RB Leipzig in the same stage. Sevilla, however, went on to win the Europa League after beating Manchester United and Inter Milan in the semis and final respectively. Check Full La Liga 2020-21 Fixtures

La Liga 2020-21 Schedule Announced

🔥 #LaLigaSmartBank 2020/21 fixtures 🔥 The new season gets underway on the weekend of September 12th/13th! ✨ (*#RealZaragozaGirona & #SabadellAlmeria postponed) — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) August 31, 2020

The first El-Clasico of the season will be played at Camp Nou on October 25 with the return leg scheduled for April. Real will also face Atletico in the Madrid city derby on December 13 before they host Diego Simeone’s side in March.

