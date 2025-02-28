Madrid, Feb 27: The 26th round of La Liga this weekend could bring changes at the top of the table with Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid fighting for the lead and putting several coaches under pressure. Las Palmas coach Diego Martinez could be the first to face the sack, as his team has slipped into the relegation zone after six defeats in its last seven league games. Martinez needs a win away at Valladolid, a side looking increasingly doomed after last weekend's 7-1 thrashing by Athletic Club. Dani Ceballos Ruled Out of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Tie Due to Injury, Los Blancos Midfielder Expresses Grief.

Saturday features two crucial title-race clashes: Real Madrid visit Real Betis, while Atletico Madrid host Athletic Club, reports Xinhua. Real Madrid have little time to recover from their Copa del Rey semifinal in San Sebastian on Wednesday night and will again be without the suspended Jude Bellingham. Betis, meanwhile, will have winger Antony available after his red card against Getafe was temporarily suspended due to an appeal. Madrid have been in excellent form, but Betis's Benito Villamarin Stadium is a tough place to get a result. Atletico face Athletic Bilbao at the Metropolitano Stadium, buoyed by their dramatic 4-4 Copa del Rey semifinal draw against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Athletic remain unbeaten in 16 league matches but will be without top scorer Oihan Sancet due to injury. Both Madrid clubs also have Champions League last-16 ties next Tuesday, adding uncertainty to their starting lineups. Elsewhere on Saturday, Girona host an improving Celta Vigo, while Rayo Vallecano welcome Sevilla in a clash between two teams chasing European qualification. On Sunday, FC Barcelona meet Real Sociedad at Montjuic, with squad rotations expected after midweek Copa del Rey matches. Robert Lewandowski is set to return to lead Barca's attack, with Fermin Lopez also expected to start as coach Hansi Flick looks to keep the league leaders fresh. Real Sociedad will be without Take Kubo, Sheraldo Becker, and Igor Zubeldia, all of whom are suspended. Barca will likely stick to their high defensive line, though conceding two late goals against Atletico in the Copa suggests Flick may need a "Plan B" to avoid fatigue affecting his squad. ‘Real Madrid is Cry Club’: La Liga President Javier Tebas Accuses Defending Champions of Spreading ‘Lies’ (Watch Video),

Sunday's matches also include Alaves visiting Mallorca, where a loss could spell the end for coach Eduardo Coudet after last weekend's home defeat to Espanyol left his team second from the bottom. Leganes host Getafe in a South Madrid derby, needing to end a five-match winless streak that has left them in a precarious position. Osasuna take on Valencia, where Giorgi Mamardashvili's recent struggles could open the door for Stole Dimitrievski to start in goal for the visitors, who are battling relegation. The round concludes on Monday, with Villarreal hosting Espanyol. Fifth-place Villarreal will be hoping Athletic drops points at the Metropolitano, giving them a chance to close the gap on fourth place in La Liga.

