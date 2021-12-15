Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League points table as Chelsea and Liverpool, both dropped points in their respective games after being held to draws. Pep Guardiola's team are three points ahead of the Reds and six ahead of the Londoners. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the Premier League 2021-22 Points Table below. EPL 2021-22 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Premier League Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings of England's Top-Tier Football Division

The Premier League season kicked off back in August this year. Manchester City are the defending champions, having pipped city rivals Manchester United by 12 points to reclaim the title they lost to Liverpool in the 2019-20 season. Pep Guardiola's side would aim to win a second consecutive Premier League title for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Premier League 2021-22 Points Table:

Pos. Teams MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Manchester City 18 14 2 2 44 9 +35 44 2 Liverpool 18 12 5 1 50 15 +35 41 3 Chelsea 18 11 5 2 39 12 +27 38 4 Arsenal 18 10 2 6 27 23 +4 32 5 West Ham United 17 8 4 5 28 21 +7 28 6 Manchester United 16 8 3 5 26 24 +2 27 7 Tottenham Hotspur 15 8 2 5 18 19 -1 26

Check out the full 20-team Premier League table from the official website.

Premier League Points Table abbreviations:

1. MP - Matches Played 2. W - Matches Won 3. D - Matches Drawn 4. L - Matches Lost 5. GF - Goals For 6. GA - Goals Against 7. GD - Goals Difference 8. Pts - Points. 9. Pos - Position.

Every team gets to play a total of 38 games in the season and the club which maintains its top spot at the end of all these games is awarded the Premier League title. In case of a draw in terms of points, the team with a superior goal difference gets the trophy. Manchester United hold the record of being crowned English champions for a total of 20 times with archrivals Liverpool following them with 19 to their name. Arsenal are third with 13 titles, the last of which came almost two decades ago. City have seven while Chelsea have won six Premier League titles so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2021 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).