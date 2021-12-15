After missing out on a title for the first time since the 2016-17 season, Paris Saint Germain have a point to prove in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season as they look to regain their place at the top of French football. The Parisians have been the dominant force in France in recent years and are aiming to become the record champions and join AS Saint-Etienne as the only club to win Ligue 1 ten times. Meanwhile, you can scroll down below to check out Ligue 1 2021-22 points table. Lionel Messi Meets PSG Fans for the First Time After Signing for French Club (Watch Video).

The 84th edition of Ligue 1 kicked off on August 6, 2021, and will be played till May 21, 2022, as the bid to be crowned as the new champions of France begins. LOSC Lille surprised many last season when they won the championship for the first time since the 2010-11 edition, ending PSG’s winning streak of three years.

Ligue 1 2021-22 Points Table

Pos Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 PSG 18 14 3 1 38 16 22 45 2 Marseille 17 9 5 3 25 14 11 32 3 Rennes 18 9 4 5 33 16 17 32 4 Nice* 18 9 4 5 27 16 11 30 5 Montpellier 18 8 4 6 29 23 6 28 6 Lens 18 7 6 5 32 26 6 27 7 Strasbourg 18 7 5 6 34 24 10 26

* Point deducted for crowd trouble

Check Out Full Ligue 1 2021-22 Table From Official Website

Ligue 1 Points Table abbreviations:

MP - Matches Played 2. W - Matches Won 3. D - Matches Drawn 4. L - Matches Lost 5. GF - Goals For 6. GA - Goals Against 7. GD - Goals Difference 8. Pts - Points. 9. Pos - Position.

The new season will see Troyes and Clermont Foot ply their trade in France's top footballing division as the sides earned a promotion ahead of the 2021-22 season. Troyes will be playing in Ligue 1 after a three-year absence while this will be Clermont Foot’s first-ever season in the top flight.

Just like other top European leagues, each team will compete across a total of 38 games and the club with the most points will be determined as the champion at the end of the season. Saint Etienne are the record champions with 10 titles while PSG and Marseille have won the championship nine times each.

