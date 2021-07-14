Just after a successful campaign in the Copa America 2021, Argentina captain Lionel Messi was about to take off to Spain with his family for a holiday. But a few hours before his flight, Argentina's Rosario Airport had a bomb scare and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner alters his plans of vacation. The threat was however neutralised in an hour and thankfully the claim turned out to be fake. “At 11:50 am, the airport security police (PSA) activated the preventive emergency plan due to a situation of suspicion. The building was evacuated as a precaution ”, the press release from the airport services read. Lionel Messi's Contract Renewal is Progressing Adequately, Says FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta.

Lionel Messi was looking to let his hair down for a couple of weeks just before he could start with the upcoming football season. Lionel Messi is no longer associated with Barcelona as his contract came to an end a few days ago. However, Barcelona chief Joan Laporta is quite hopeful that his contract gets finalised and Messi once again dons Catalan jersey. Meanwhile, many other clubs including PSG and Manchester City have made an offer to Messi. PSG has been chasing Messi for quite a long time now.

In fact, last year Neymar Jr had even expressed his desire to play alongside the Argentine. Neymar had said that he is even willing to sacrifice his own place for Messi. For now, Messi remains unemployed and his fans are waiting for him to get back to Barcelona as soon as possible.

