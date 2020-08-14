Team Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached Lisbon and are geared up for the quarter-finals of the Champions League 2019-20. Both the teams look equally pepped up for the knock-out game and this time the Catalans are facing a mammoth task against the Bundesliga 2019-20 champions. Ahead of the game, Lionel Messi, Antoine Greizmann and other members of team Barcelona were seen sweating it out in the stadium. The official account of Barcelona shared the pictures and the video of the same on their social media accounts. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Champions League 2019-20 Quarter-Final, Here Are Match Results of Last Five BAR vs BAY Football Games.

The two teams have not met each other in the last five years. They took on each other for the last time was during Champions League 2015, where the Germans hosted the Catalans. Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Medhi Benatia were the ones who scored one goal each. Whereas Neymar Jr scored a couple of goals in the game and hosts walked away with 3-2 win. Now let's have a look at the snaps and the pictures of team Barcelona sweating it out in the stadium.

The two teams have come across each other 10 times in the history of European championship wherein Bayern Munich has won six times. Lionel Messi's Barcelona has won twice and the remaining ones have ended with a draw. The match will begin at 12.30 am IST.

