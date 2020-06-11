Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez Fire Warning to La Liga Opponents as Both Look Sharp in Barcelona Practice Session (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez make one of the deadly combos for the opponents and have won many matches for team Barcelona. After a break of a couple of months, the La Liga teams have returned to a practice session and once again Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been looking sharp and the have fired a warning to their opponents. Of course not with words but by their actions as they shot a couple of goals in the practice session of the Catalan Giants. Barcelona Players Reportedly Asked Not to Tackle Lionel Messi Aggressively to Avoid Injury.

The official account of Barcelona shared the videos of the goals and assist made by Messi and thus this proves that they are leaving no stone unturned to clinch the La Liga 2019-20 title. There were a couple of videos shared by Barca, in one of them Luis Suarez slammed the goal which was assisted by Messi, In the other, it was the six-time Ballon d'Or winner who displayed excellence on the field with a stunning goal.

Another one

Talking about the Catalan Giants, they sit on the top of the La Liga points table with 58 points in their kitty. Out of the 28 games played by the team, they have won 18 matches losing five and the rest of them ended with a draw. The team will be playing against Mallorca on June 14, 2020, and would be looking to extend their winning streak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).