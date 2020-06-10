Barcelona Players Reportedly Asked Not to Tackle Lionel Messi Aggressively to Avoid Injury

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Barcelona players have been reportedly asked to not tackle Lionel Messi aggressively during the practice session to avoid injury to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. The management of the Catalan Giants has reportedly imposed a ban on the players for tackling Lionel Messi too hard. Jean-Clair Todibo who is currently on loan to the German team Schalke spilt he the beans on the same and said that the players knew that they couldn’t get him injured. He further went on to say that Messi was defended very carefully in the training. Lionel Messi Provides a Stunning Assist During Barcelona Practice Session, Catalan Giants Describe it as ‘Greatest Touch of All-Time’ (Watch Video).

Tobido said that he learnt a lot from Messi but was also careful to not injure him during the training. Looking at the kind of a stature Messi holds in the team, it wouldn’t be very surprising if the Catalan Giants imposed such restrictions. He has been the main man for Barcelona and thus they could go to any lengths to protect the star.

Talking about Messi currently, he had suffered from a slight injury and even missed out on one of the practice sessions of the team. But he came back with a bang for the group training and even provided with one stunning assist during the practice session and grabbed headlines for the same. The assist was labelled as one of the Greatest Touch of all Time. The team will play their first game against Mallorca with the start of La Liga 2019-20.