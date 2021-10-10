Lionel Messi has been in the news for nomination in the Ballon d'Or 2021 alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Erling Haaland and others. Also, his statement about Ronaldo not getting his vote grabbed headlines. Now, Messi has named three teams that could walk away with the Champions League 2021-22. The former Barcelona captain in an interview mentioned that three English clubs that bag the silverware at the end of the season.No Liverpool was surely not on the list. As one may recall, Barcelona had lost 4-0 to Liverpool in the second leg of UCL. Ballon d'Or 2021 Full List Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe & Others Nominated!

This is actually marked the beginning of the decline for the Catalans. It could be very likely that the defeat still haunts the Argentine. The first name on the list for Messi was PSG. "There are other very strong teams, such as Chelsea, the Manchester teams (United and City), Real Madrid, who always responds, Inter, Bayern," said Lionel Messi. he highlighted the fact that these three teams collectively have more experience than PSG.

“We have great individuals, but we still have to know each other well to form a team. To win important titles you have to play as a team," he further explained. As of now, PSG stands on number one of the Group A points table. The team has been unbeaten so far. One of their matches ended with a draw and they one the last game.

