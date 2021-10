It's that time of the year when the biggest individual honour Ballon d'Or is up for grabs. Last year in 2020, the awards were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the list has been revealed. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland have been nominated for the individual honour. The women's list has also been released and the Kopa Trophy has also been released. Ballon d'Or 2021: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski or Jorginho; Fans Debate Who Should Win Best Player Award.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Kevin de Bruyne, CR7's former teammate Giorgio Chiellini have also been nominated for the gong. Vivianne Miedema, Sandra Panos, Christiane Endler have also been a part of the same Ballon d'Or Feminin. Lionel Messi has won this gong six times whereas, Ronaldo has won it five times. Here's the full list of nominees.

Ballon d’Or

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea/Spain)

Nicoló Barella (Inter/Italy)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/France)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus/Italy)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/Portugal)

Rúben Dias (Manchester City/Portugal)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/Portugal)

Phil Foden (Manchester City/England)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund/Norway)

Jorginho (Chelsea/Italy)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur/England)

N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea/France)

Simon Kjaer (Milan/Denmark)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland)

Romleu Lukaku (Chelsea/Belgium)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City/Algeria)

Lautaro Martínez (Inter/Argentina)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG/France)

Lionel Messi (PSG/Argentina)

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid/Croatia)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal/Spain)

Mason Mount (Chelsea/England)

Neymar (PSG/Brazil)

Pedrí (Barcelona/Spain)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City/England)

Luis Suárez (Atlético Madrid/Uruguay) Ballon d’Or Féminin

Wendie Renard (Lyon/France)

Pernille Harder (Chelsea/Denmark)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal/Netherlands)

Sandra Paños (Barcelona/Spain)

Sam Mewis (North Carolina/USA)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG/France)

Stina Blackstenius (BK Häcken/Sweden)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea/Australia)

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea/Sweden)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain)

Lieke Martens (Barcelona/Netherlands)

Jessie Fleming (Chelsea/Canada)

Irene Paredes (PSG/Spain)

Ashley Lawrence (PSG/Canada)

Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns/Canada)

Ellen White (Manchester City/England)

Christiane Endler (Lyon/Chile)

Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona/Spain)

Francesca Kirby (Chelsea/England)

Kadidiatou Diani (PSG/France)

Kopa Trophy

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United/England)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/England)

Pedrí (Barcelona/Spain)

Jérémy Doku (Rennes/Belgium)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax/Netherlands)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich/Germany)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen/Germany)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/England)

Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/USA)

Nuno Mendes (PSG/Portugal)

The Ballon d'Or 2021 event will take place on 29 November 2021 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Sandy Heribert and Didier Drogba were the most recent hosts of the event.

