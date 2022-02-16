Lionel Messi has been having quite a tough time of late especially after he joined PSG. Last night even during UCL 2021-22 match against Real Madrid, Messi was in the news for missing out on a penalty in the Round of 16 match. With this, Messi matched an embarrassing record and the fans were quite unhappy about the same. Messi has now jointly missed the most number of penalties in the UEFA Champions League history. He now equals Thierry Henry on the list of missed penalties in UCL history. Cristiano Ronaldo Fires a Screamer Vs Brighton Just A Minute After Lionel Messi Misses Penalty Against Real Madrid in UCL 2021-22 Match, Netizens React to 'Shocking' Coincidence.

Talking about the game, the match was hosted in Paris. It was Kylian Mbappe's last-minute goal that helped Real Madrid win the match 1-0. Messi was touted to be finished after the missed penalty. The home team dominated the possession by 58 per cent and the rest was handled by 42 per cent. PSG made 677 passes during the game whereas the visitors made 510 passes. PSG's passing accuracy was 91 per cent whereas, Real Madrid's accuracy was 85 per cent.

Tweet:

C'EST TERMINÉ ! Quelle fin de match ! 😱 La victoire avant le match retour à Madrid ! 👊🔴🔵#UCL | #PSGRM pic.twitter.com/GBaDJZCOwB — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) February 15, 2022

Lionel Messi joined PSG in August 2021 after breaking his 21-year-old long stint with Barcelona. Messi's team will be traveling to Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of the Round of 16 match against Real Madrid. The members of the visiting team were quite disappointed with the defeat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2022 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).