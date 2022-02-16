Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo played last night in respective competitions. Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United played against Brighton in the EPL 2021-22 match whereas, Messi's PSG locked horns against Real Madrid in the Champions League 2021-22 game. On one hand, where Messi missed a penalty against Real Madrid on the other Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought with a screamer. These two goals by Messi and Ronaldo were scored in a minute's difference. Needless to say that the fans were quite amazed at the strange coincidence. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Netting First Goal of 2022 During Manchester United vs Brighton Game, Says 'Nobody Gives Up' (Watch Goal Highlights).

The fans took to social media and spoke about a minute-long difference. Ronaldo has not scored a goal for more than four games and was under the scanner for his performance. Messi on the other hand missed out on a penalty. The fans were quick enough to point out the same. Both PSG and Manchester United registered a win.

Check out the tweets below:

Ronaldo heard that Messi had missed a penalty and said, this is my time. — 🤙🏾 (@Bfacemwape) February 16, 2022

How do i tell my kids

How do I tell my Kids that Ronaldo scored from here and Messi missed from this position... pic.twitter.com/EGSiTIHDZU — SayantanRm⚪️#bagged (@sayantanxcr7___) February 16, 2022

Busy Headline

So Ronaldo scored, Mbappe scored, and Messi missed a pen. What a busy headline. — Joshua Matulessy (@jflowrighthere) February 16, 2022

Not healthy for us

Ronaldo scoring and Messi missing on the same day is no healthy for us. — Priyam Singh (@priyamthinkso) February 16, 2022

Manchester United registered a 2-0 win against Brighton whereas, PSG registered a win due to a late goal by Kylian Mbappe PSG won the UCL match by 1-0.

