Lionel Messi parts ways with FC Barcelona after over two decades as the Argentine completes a transfer to Paris Saint Germain. The Argentine superstar has been one of the greatest players, if not the greatest in the history of the Blaugranas as well as the game and exits the Catalan giants with a number of unbreakable records to his name. But after 21 years, there are some records that the 34-year-old wasn’t able to achieve at Barcelona. Lionel Messi Meets PSG Fans for the First Time After Signing for French Club (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi departs from Barcelona as their top goalscorer, assist provider, appearance maker and the most successful payer in terms of trophies won. The 34-year-old also holds several of La Liga’s individual accomplishments but there are some records he is yet to break and with him parting ways with Barcelona, he may never achieve them. Lionel Messi Aims to Lift Champions Trophy at PSG, Says ‘I’m Here to Help and With More Desire Than Ever’.

Most Trophies For A Single Club

Player Club Trophies Ryan Giggs Manchester United 36 Lionel Messi Barcelona 35 Xavi Hernandez Barcelona 35 Andres Iniesta Barcelona 35 Gerard Pique Barcelona 35

Most La Liga Titles

Player Club La Liga Titles Paco Gento Real Madrid 12 Lionel Messi Barcelona 10 Pirri Real Madrid 10 Andres Iniesta Barcelona 9 Jose Camacho Real Madrid 9

Most Capped Barcelona Player In Champions League

Player Appearances Years Xavi 151 1998-2015 Lionel Messi 149 2005-2021 Andres Iniesta 130 2002-2018 Sergio Busquets 119 2008-present Gerard Pique 119 2008-present

Top Goalscorers In Copa Del Rey

Player Club Goals Telmo Zarra Athletic Club 81 Josep Samitier Barcelona, Real Madrid 70 Guillermo Gorostiza Racing Ferrol, Athletic Club, Valencia 64 Lionel Messi Barcelona 56 Edmundo Suarez Valencia 55

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint Germain on a two-year deal with a contract until 2023 and an option to extend by a year for a free transfer. The Argentine was presented as a PSG player earlier this week and will soon make his debut for the Parisian giants after receiving a green light from the coaching staff.

