Lionel Messi parts ways with FC Barcelona after over two decades as the Argentine completes a transfer to Paris Saint Germain. The Argentine superstar has been one of the greatest players, if not the greatest in the history of the Blaugranas as well as the game and exits the Catalan giants with a number of unbreakable records to his name. But after 21 years, there are some records that the 34-year-old wasn’t able to achieve at Barcelona. Lionel Messi Meets PSG Fans for the First Time After Signing for French Club (Watch Video).
Lionel Messi departs from Barcelona as their top goalscorer, assist provider, appearance maker and the most successful payer in terms of trophies won. The 34-year-old also holds several of La Liga’s individual accomplishments but there are some records he is yet to break and with him parting ways with Barcelona, he may never achieve them. Lionel Messi Aims to Lift Champions Trophy at PSG, Says ‘I’m Here to Help and With More Desire Than Ever’.
Most Trophies For A Single Club
|Player
|Club
|Trophies
|Ryan Giggs
|Manchester United
|36
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|35
|Xavi Hernandez
|Barcelona
|35
|Andres Iniesta
|Barcelona
|35
|Gerard Pique
|Barcelona
|35
Most La Liga Titles
|Player
|Club
|La Liga Titles
|Paco Gento
|Real Madrid
|12
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|10
|Pirri
|Real Madrid
|10
|Andres Iniesta
|Barcelona
|9
|Jose Camacho
|Real Madrid
|9
Most Capped Barcelona Player In Champions League
|Player
|Appearances
|Years
|Xavi
|151
|1998-2015
|Lionel Messi
|149
|2005-2021
|Andres Iniesta
|130
|2002-2018
|Sergio Busquets
|119
|2008-present
|Gerard Pique
|119
|2008-present
Top Goalscorers In Copa Del Rey
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|Telmo Zarra
|Athletic Club
|81
|Josep Samitier
|Barcelona, Real Madrid
|70
|Guillermo Gorostiza
|Racing Ferrol, Athletic Club, Valencia
|64
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|56
|Edmundo Suarez
|Valencia
|55
Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint Germain on a two-year deal with a contract until 2023 and an option to extend by a year for a free transfer. The Argentine was presented as a PSG player earlier this week and will soon make his debut for the Parisian giants after receiving a green light from the coaching staff.
