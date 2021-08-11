Lionel Messi's press conference at PSG turned out to be quite a big event. The former Barcelona captain was accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and three kids - Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. Also, the fans had turned out in huge numbers outside the stadium to welcome Messi. The Argentine made his intentions quite clear and said that he is eyeing the big prize i.e the Champions League. “I come to a team that is already put together, it was close to winning the Champions League. I’m here to help and with more desire than ever. My goal is to be able to lift another Champions League and I come to the ideal place to achieve it," he said during the conference. Lionel Messi Opens Up Making Debut for PSG, Says ‘I Need a Pre-Season Myself’.

While speaking about his reunion with Neymar Jr, Messi said that he has known the Brazilian for quite a long time now and also hoped that they will be stronger with the teammates. However, he is still unclear about his debut as he needs a pre-season for himself. Nonetheless, the former Barcelona forward said that he is in touch with the technical staff and others and is looking more than eager to make his debut for PSG.

The President of PSG Nasser Al-Khelaifi was quite excited to have Messi on board and he thanked the former Barcelona captain for choosing his club. The press conference ended with the chants of Lionel Messi and the former Barcelona player revealing his number for this season which is 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2021 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).