In what can be termed a big development, Lionel Messi is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, unless he accepts a pay cut. According to a report in France’s L'Equipe, “Lionel Messi should not continue his adventure at PSG next season. There remains one last door open, if the Argentine striker were to accept a significant reduction in his salary.” Messi had joined PSG in the summer of 2021 after failing to sign a new contract with Barcelona. As per AFP, a source close to the club stated that Messi’s exit is ‘very likely’. Lionel Messi Transfer News: All MLS Clubs to Fund Argentina Superstar's Transfer to USA, Says.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived in Paris in a sensational move from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract. After a poor first season, Messi finally got off the blocks in the ongoing 2022-23 season, in which he currently has 18 goals and 17 assists across all competitions. Talks of Messi signing a new contract had emerged after the Argentine’s performance in Qatar which saw his nation win a third World Cup title. It was learnt that Nasser Al Khelaifi will open talks of a new contract with Messi after the tournament had ended. He had even met Messi in Qatar after the latter had won the World Cup. Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Argentina, Reaches Milestone During Friendly Against Curacao (Watch Video).

Messi’s current deal ends at the end of this season and the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner will become a free agent on June 30. Among other suitors, a return for Messi to Barcelona is very much on the cards with the Catalan giants reportedly looking for sponsors to fund the transfer. According to a report in Goal.com, Barcelona are said to be confident of this deal going through. Messi was also recently booed by PSG fans after the Parisians were beaten in their last Ligue 1 match against Lyon. The French giants still have a six-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 points table.

