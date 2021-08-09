Lionel Messi has been linked to PSG since 2020. Now that Messi is out of Barcelona (and we are yet to swallow the fact) he is been linked with Ligue 1 giants and it is widely reported that he will be joining the French giants this year. As per many reports, the Argentine has already signed a contract with PSG for a couple of years and with an option for a year-long extension. While the French club is yet to announce his arrival officially, Neymar jr's sister has almost confirmed his move to PSG. Lionel Messi Posts an Emotional Note on Social Media After Farewell Ceremony, Former Barcelona Captain Says ‘I'm Leaving But it's Not Goodbye, Just See You Later’.

So here's exactly what happened. So Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo had posted a picture of Messi and her children on social media. In the snap, the family posed against the backdrop of all trophies by Messi. As a part of the caption, she said it was difficult to summarize all the years they lived in Barcelona. But with family as the base, they can achieve greater heights. "Let's go wherever we go together, but always forward !!!!," read the caption. Now, Neymar's sister Rafaella commented on the snap and said, "Welcome handsome."

It is said that Messi will be undergoing his medical tests on Monday and on Tuesday Ligue 1 giants will be unveiling him as their player. With this, we shall see Messi and Neymar Jr in the same team once again.

