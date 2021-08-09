It was quite a strange time for Lionel Messi and his fans as not even in their wildest of dreams they thought that the Barcelona captain will have to leave the club. But Messi quitting Barca was quite an unexpected development. On Sunday, the former Barcelona captain had a teary-eyed conference where he broke down while addressing the press. His wife Antonela Roccuzzo and three children were also with him with the event. After the event, Messi also took to social media and posted a long emotional note. Lionel Messi, in His Farewell, Says He Wasn’t Prepared To Leave Barcelona.

In the caption of the snap, Messi wrote that he would have liked to leave in any other way but farewells as never nice. Furthermore, he thanked everyone who accompanied the club. In the concluding note, he said, "I'm leaving but it's not goodbye, just see you later." He also said that it was quite unexpected for him to leave Barcelona. Messi was given a standing ovation for the kind of achievement he has had so far. The pictures and videos of the event were shared on social media.

Check out the post by Messi:

In the pictures, Messi posed against the trophies with his family and colleagues. The fans also turned out in huge numbers to bid farewell to Messi. It is said Messi is now joining PSG and the contracts are yet to be signed. PSG is yet to announce Messi's signing.

