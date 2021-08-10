Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona is something that the fans are still getting over. As PSG fans are waiting for Messi to make an appearance in Ligue 1, here's a piece of update that has renewed Barcelona fans' hope. So as per reports, Messi has been offered one last contract. Journalist Joan Vehils, who is apparently close to Laporta’s entourage has also confirmed the story. This means Messi can still don Barcelona jersey. Meanwhile, SPORT journalist Albert Roge is also relaying the same news. Lionel Messi Transfer Rumours: Argentine's Arrival to France Delayed by 72 Hours, Confirms Family Member of PSG Owner.

Messi had a tearful exit from Barcelona on Sunday last weekend. While addressing the press the Argentine said that he was not prepared to leave Barcelona. Messi's family was also there at the event. Even the members of Barcelona had made an appearance during the farewell ceremony. Messi also posted an emotional note on social media and said that this was not a goodbye, but it was I'll see you later.

As of now, all the fans from PSG are eagerly waiting for Messi to arrive at Ligue 1 club. In fact there was a false alarm in Paris where it was said that Messi was coming to Paris and will make an appearance for the club on Tuesday. Fans, media had turned out in huge numbers to welcome Messi. But the Argentine was at home in Barcelona and his video emerged on social media. Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani, a family member of PSG owner has informed that Messi's arrival in Paris has been delayed by 72 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2021 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).