Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France stadium in Paris. However, Jurgen Klopp's men could be without some of their stars as they are sweating over the fitness of multiple first-team regulars. Thiago, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah are some of the players to pick up injuries in recent weeks. UCL 2022 Final: A Look At Liverpool and Real Madrid's Record in Champions League Finals Ahead Of Summit Clash.

Liverpool last won the Champions League in 2019 and will be hoping to win it again to cap off an incredible season, Jurgen Klopp has already led the Merseyside outfit to Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumph this season. They finished second in the Premier League, losing it by one point to Manchester Coty on the final day. Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Ahead of UCL 2021-22 Final, Take a Look at Head-to-Head Record Between the Two Giants.

Liverpool will be optimistic about their chances in the Champions League but have a number of injury concerns.

Virgil van Dijk

The Dutch defender was subbed in extra time during the FA Cup against Chelsea as a precaution. He also did not take part in Liverpool's last Premier League game of the season against Wolves.

However, Jurgen Klopp has said that the defender is recovering well and could be included in the final.

Thiago

The midfielder is the latest Liverpool star to pick an injury when he was subbed off due to a muscle issue against Wolves. The Spaniard has suffered a hamstring injury.

The German manager expects it will be difficult for Thiago to recover in time and could miss the Champions League final.

Mo Salah

The Egyptian was another Liverpool star that picked an injury in the FA Cup final. Salah limped off the field during the game and was not part of the penalty shootout.

However, Mo Salah has made a quick recovery and was back on the field against Wolves. The winger played in the second half and also got himself on the scoresheet.

Joe Gomez

With Virgil van Dijk being an injury concern, Joe Gomez could have gotten his chance in the final but the Englishman himself is on the sidelines. The defender has a severe knock on his ankle and faces a fitness battle to get himself fit.

Divock Origi

Divock Origi has probably played his last game for Liverpool. The striker was ruled out by Klopp after injuring his thigh in training ahead of the Wolves game in the Premier League.

