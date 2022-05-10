Real Madrid and Liverpool will renew their rivalry once again as the two clubs will face off against each other in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final. The clash will be played at the Stade de France stadium in Paris on May 29, 2022 (Sunday). Ahead of the UCL 2022 final, we take a look at both the team's record in the summit clash. UEFA Champions League 2022 Final: Camila Cabello To Perform Live in the Opening Ceremony Ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Watch Video).

Both the teams have been tremendously successful in the biggest European competition. However, Real Madrid are the record champions, having won the tournament on a record 13 occasions. Liverpool have also fared well, winning the trophy six times, joint third-most in history. Both sides will be aiming to add to their tally when they meet in Paris.

Real Madrid, Liverpool Record In UCL Finals

Clubs Final Appearances Wins Losses Titles Real Madrid 16 13 3 13 Liverpool 9 6 3 6

The two clubs met each other in the summit clash on one occasion in 2019. At the time, it was Real Madrid that came out on top, recording a 3-1 win to lift their last Champions League trophy. However, the sides are matched much more evenly this time around.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2022 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).