Atletico Madrid took on Liverpool last night in the UCL 2021-22 match and it was Mohamed Salah who emerged as a hero for the team as he scored twice. Naby Keita also contributed with a goal and took Liverpool to 3-2 win.

Tweet:

Estadio Metropolitano. Mo Salah. Penalty. 𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒕 end. Pure poetry ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U5DwSkrqDV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)