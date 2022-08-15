Liverpool will look to get to winning ways in the Premier League 2022-23 season as they take on Crystal Palace in the latest round of fixtures. The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace clash will be played at Anfield on August 15, 2022 (Monday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 live streaming details, can scroll down below. Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23: Harry Kane's Late Equaliser Helps Spurs Draw at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool had a disappointing start to their Premier League 2022-23 campaign as they were held to a draw by newly promoted Fulham. However, Jurgen Klopp's team are back at Anfield and will look to register their first win of the season. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace lost to Arsenal in their previous game and will hope to get a positive result.

When is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Anfield. The game will be held on August 16, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12;30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2022 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).