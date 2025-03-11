Paris Saint-Germain will be ruing their missed chances against Liverpool in the home leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The French giants created plenty of chances in that game, only to lose to the Reds courtesy a solitary goal. Now they have a tough ask of overcoming Liverpool at Anfield, a feat very few sides have managed this campaign. Liverpool are on course to win the English Premier League and have the chance of lifting the Carabao Cup as well. They have been the best team in Europe so far with their consistency and breathtaking football at times. They will feel confident of getting the job done in front of their home fans. Liverpool versus PSG will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Liverpool vs PSG Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Play-Off Football Match at Anfield Stadium.

Tyler Moton, Joe Gomez, and Conor Bradley miss out for Liverpool once again due to fitness issues. Darwin Nunez will be the pick for the center forward role with Curtis Jones as the playmaker behind him. Liverpool’s talisman Mo Salah can make the difference on the right flank for the home side and with Coady Gakpo troubling the PSG backline on the left, they look a formidable side.

Plenty of PSG big names got a rest at the weekend and they will be fresh for this game. Ousmane Dembele is a big game player, and he has consistently scored goals for the Parisians. He will be supported by Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the wings. Vitinha will provide the balance in central midfield, allowing Bryan Ruiz and Joao Neves to venture forward. Marquinhos with his experience will come in handy at the back. Expect a close game with Liverpool securing a 2-1 win here.

When is Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will lock horns against PSG in the second leg of the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. The Liverpool vs PSG high-voltage match will be played at Anfield on March 12. The Liverpool vs PSG much-awaited encounter will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs PSG live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For Liverpool vs PSG, online viewing options look below. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in FC Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the PSV Liverpool vs PSG match on the JioTV app for free.

