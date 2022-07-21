Liverpool will lock horns with RB Leipzig in a pre-season friendly on July 21 (Thursday) at the Red Bull Arena. It will be the third club friendly of the English outfit that have witnessed mixed results in this campaign. Jurgen Klopp's boys kicked off this pre-season tour with getting hammered 4-0 by archrivals Manchester United before coming back to winning ways against Crystal Palace which saw the Reds win 2-0 in Singapore. However, the Leipzig match would be a test to clear for Klopp's side with speculations circulating on the poor transfer policy of the Merseyside club. Liverpool's star player Sadio Mane has left the club this summer for Bayern Munich, with fans and football pundits having believed that it was wrong decision to let get of the Senegalese winger who proved his worth at Anfield week in and week out. For RB Leipzig, they played only one friendly match in their pre-season session so far, in which they overcame Southampton 3-1 at Lavanttal-Arena earlier this month. Their coach Domenico Tedesco would be hopeful of beating the 2021 UCL champions, given then current form of his boys. To check the details of live telecast and free online live streaming of the match, scroll down below. Kevin De Bruyne Goals Video Highlights: Watch Belgian Midfielder Score a Brace in Manchester City vs Club America Club Friendly 2022

Liverpool have been busy in this transfer market in both buying and selling top stars. While Sadio Mane departed Anfield, the likes of Darwin Nunez Fabio Carvalho arrived this summer. However, in the last two club friendlies, Nunez, who has joined Liverpool from Benfica, has not been able to make a mark despite being hailed as a true successor of Mane by the team management. However, the young forward is expected to feature again against Leipzig alongside another star attackers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss this fixture as they are sidelined due to injuries. Meanwhile, Joe Gomez is expected to get some minutes in this match following his return from injury. On the other hand, German club Leipzig would prefer to go with the same players and line-up that played against Southampton. Star player Ademola Lookman is doubtful following his ankle injury situation. Stars like Andre Silva, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku and Emil Forsberg are expected to be called up by Tedesco in the playing XI.

When is Liverpool vs RB Leipzig, Club Friendly 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Liverpool vs RB Leipzig clash would be played on July 21 at the Red Bull Arena, Germany. This game is scheduled to start at 10:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs RB Leipzig, Club Friendly 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, no sports channels in India would telecast the Liverpool vs RB Leipzig match live.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Liverpool vs RB Leipzig, Club Friendly 2022?

Indian fans can get the live streaming of the Liverpool vs RB Leipzig clash on LFCTV. The official app of Liverpool LFCTV GO would also provide live streaming of the game alongwith the official website of the club.

