Manchester City got off to a winning start to their 2022-23 pre-season campaign as they edged past Club America by a 2-1 margin at the NRG Stadium here today, thanks to the brilliance of their midfield star Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian ace put his name on the scoresheet through a long-range curler in the 30th minute of the match before netting another on the stroke of half-time. Manchester City 2-1 Club America: Kevin De Bruyne Brace Propels Mancunians to Victory in Club Friendly

Watch De Bruyne's First Goal Video:

KDB's 2nd Goal:

Match Highlights:

The best of the action from our pre-season friendly against Club America 🎥 📍 NRG Stadium, Houston pic.twitter.com/XKBTQPatXx — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 21, 2022

