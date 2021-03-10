Liverpool vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Last 16 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Liverpool will look to put their domestic struggles away when they host RB Leipzig in the second leg of the UCL last 16 clash. Jurgen Klopp’s men lead the tie 2-0 with goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane giving them the victory in the first leg. But that win seems far now with Liverpool losing three of their last four matches. In contrast, Julian Nagelsmann’s Leipzig have won each of their four games since that defeat. Roberto Firmino Becomes Latest Liverpool Injury Casualty As Reds Lose At Anfield For Sixth Successive Game.

Leipzig have scored a combined 11 goals in those four games and conceded only two. The second leg, like the first, will be played at the Puskas Arena in Hungary. That will be good news for Liverpool, who have lost each of their last six Premier League matches at Anfield – the most consecutive home defeats in the club’s history. Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Away As Ball Sneaks Through His Legs Allowing Porto To Score the Decisive Goal That Knocked Juventus Out of Champions League (Watch Video).

The last loss came against Fulham on Sunday. Injuries have hampered Klopp’s side more than poor form with striker Roberto Firmino joining the long growing list. Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are all still out with long-term injuries for the Premier League side.

When is Liverpool vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Liverpool vs RB Leipzig match in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 will be played at the Puskas Arena in Hungary on March 11 (Wednesday night). The game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs RB Leipzig match in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 will on Sony Sports channels. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels will be providing the live-action on television in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also follow the live-action of the Liverpool vs RB Leipzig last 16 match on online platform. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the second leg of the UCL round of 16 clash online for fans in India.

