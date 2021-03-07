Liverpool’s injury crisis has worsened even further as their main striker Roberto Firmino is set to miss a number of games after picking up an injury. The Brazilian forward was left out of the Reds’ starting line-up for the Premier League clash against relegation-threatened Fulham after picking up a fresh injury ahead of the match. Ozan Kabak Injury Update: Liverpool Defender Set to Miss Fulham Clash in EPL 2020-21. Liverpool Injury Update: Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Alisson Expected To Return.

Roberto Firmino picked up an injury ahead of the game against Fulham, joining Ozan Kabak as the latest addition to Liverpool’s injury list. The Turkish defender has picked up a knock in the previous encounter against Chelsea and was set to miss the fixture and Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Brazilian will also be on the sidelines.

‘Two of the changes had to be made because of little injuries to Ozan Kabak and Roberto Firmino,’ Jurgen Klopp said ahead of the game against Fulham. ‘The other changes we thought made absolute sense. We are in an intense period and we've got fresh legs back to try and give Fulham a proper fight,’ he added.

The extent of Roberto Firmino’s injury is not fully known but is described as a 'minor knock' and the striker is a doubt for the Reds’ Champions League meeting with RB Leipzig on Wednesday. The Reds won 2-0 at Puskas Arena in Budapest to take control of the round of 16 tie, with the second leg set to be played at the same venue.

Liverpool were affected by the absence of their star striker as they fell to a sixth straight defeat at home in the Premier League against Fulham. Jurgen Klopp had opted to leave Sadio Mane on the bench as well and his team struggled to create any note-worthy scoring chance in the game and now find themselves further behind in the top four race.

Liverpool’s season has been hampered with injuries as Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with the absence of crucial players throughout the campaign. Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson have been some of the players who have picked up long-term injuries this season and are yet to return back to action.

