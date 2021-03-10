Cristiano Ronaldo was slammed for turning his back to a free-kick that led to the goal which knocked Juventus out of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21. Ronaldo was part of the three-man wall to block Sergio Oliveira’s 115th-minute set-piece with Juventus leading the tie 3-2 on aggregate against Porto. But all three, including Ronaldo, turned their backs on the ball as Oliveira’s lined-up to take the shot. The ball eventually found its way into the net and Porto equalised to make it 2-3 on the night and level on aggregate. They would eventually sail into the quarter-final on away goals knocking the Italian champions out on their way. Juventus 3–2 Porto Goal Video Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo's Side Knocked Out of UEFA Champions League 2020–21 On Away Goals.

Juventus never really looked like they could beat Porto. They eventually did thanks to a 117th-minute strike from Adrien Rabiot. But in terms of the tie, the goal was a mere consolation for Juventus, who have now failed to get past the quarters in the last three seasons. Porto had won the first leg at home. They led 2-0 until Federico Chiesa’s 88h minute strike gave Juventus a vital away goal and a chance of sealing the clash in Turin. 3 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Should Leave Juventus After Yet Another UEFA Champions League Disappointment.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus Knocked Out of Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo & Juventus exit Champions League at round of 16 stage for 2nd season in a row.#UCL pic.twitter.com/LbFmOu59mo — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 10, 2021

But once again Juventus started on the back-foot at home with Oliveira putting Porto ahead from the penalty spot after a foul from Merih Demiral. But Federico Chiesa’s brace on either side of a red card for Porto striker Mehdi Taremi brought the scores level for Juventus and took the game into extra-time. Porto then won a free-kick, with five minutes remaining before penalties, wide outside the Juventus penalty box.

Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Rabiot lined-up in the three-man wall. But all three turned their backs on the ball as Oliveira fired a low shot, which sneaked through Ronaldo’s legs and into the net. Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny got a hand to the ball but failed to prevent it from breaking into the net. Ronaldo, who endured a difficult night, saw his night getting worse with the ball going through his legs. Watch the video.

Ronaldo Watches As Ball Sneaks Through His Legs

Juve out because Ronaldo was to scared to stand still in the wall😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/10tjsNCp16 — Wazza (@Wazza99_) March 9, 2021

A Closer Look At Ronaldo's Mistake in Porto's Second Goal

Ronaldo gifting Porto their ticket to the UCL quarter finals. His greatest ever contribution to Portuguese football. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n2ul9SFBt5 — MC (@CrewsMat19) March 9, 2021

That goal levelled the scores for Porto and helped them beat Juventus on away goals and advance into the quarter-finals. For the second successive season, Juventus were knocked out on away goals from the last 16 stage. They were beaten by Lyon in the round of 16 last season and had been knocked out from the quarters by Ajax the season before.

