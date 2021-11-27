The English Premier League title race is heating up with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City pulling apart from rest of the chasing pack. One of the these title race aspirants - Liverpool - is in action this evening with a match at home against Southampton. The Reds put in a resounding performance against Arsenal last weekend and followed it up with three points in Europe versus FC Porto. They trail Chelsea by four points and know momentum will play a key part as the season enters the busy Christmas period. Opponents Southampton are 13th in the table but have three wins in their last five games. They are a highly unpredictable side and the hosts have to be wary of the threat they possess on counter. Who Is Ralf Rangnick, Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Head Coach at Manchester United? Interesting Things of Know About German Football Manager.

Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino are getting closer to return to first team action but Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones are out for some time. The midfield axis of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson is paying rich dividends to the hosts and the trio will likely dominate proceedings against Southampton. Mo Salah is in the form of his life at the moment and it will be a surprise if he fails to find the back of the net in the game.

Jack Stephens and Stuart Armstrong miss the game for Southampton due to fitness issues which is a blow to the visitors. James Ward-Prowse brings calmness in midfield while Oriol Romeu should provide cover to the defensive line. Che Adams and Adam Armstrong pick themselves up as a front two and will keep Virgil Van Dijk on his toes this evening.

Liverpool vs Southampton match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Anfield. The game will be held on November 27, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Southampton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to live telecast the clash.

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Southampton match on Disney+Hotstar. Liverpool have been good against Southampton in recent times winning seven out of their last eight against them. Another win for the Reds looks the likely outcome.

