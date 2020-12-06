Defending champions Liverpool are involved in a late kick-off clash against Wolves as they look to return to winning ways. This is the first game in several months featuring fans at Anfield, which makes this game a much sought after affair. While injuries and game schedules have infuriated manager Jurgen Klopp, the German gaffer must try and focus on getting the job done against an unpredictable Wolves side. The Reds have made a wobbly start to both their European and domestic campaign but things are clearly in control as of now. Opponents Wolves are 10th in the league and are yet to hit their peak. Liverpool versus Wolves will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 12:45 AM IST. LIV vs WOL Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21.

Liverpool have some key players like Alisson Becker, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri missing due to injuries. There is some good news though Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita have returned to first-team training and should feature against Wolves. Diego Jota, who is considered as the best signing of the season so far, will look to be on the scoresheet against his former club. Mo Salah plays as the central striker for the Reds with Roberto Firmino lining up behind him in the no ten position. Meanwhile, let’s look at the live streaming, telecast and other details of the game.

When is Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Wolves match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on December 7, 2020 (Sunday Night). The match will be played at the Anfield Stadium and will begin at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs Wolves match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Wolves match.

Raul Jimenez is a massive miss for Wolves, and no return date has been given for the striker after he underwent a skull operation. Roman Saiss has recovered from the coronavirus and should start on the bench. Adama Traore has had a quiet campaign up until now, and he is due a massive performance. With Joao Moutinho pulling the string in midfield, Wolves look like a well-balanced outfit.

Liverpool have a brilliant record against Wolves, losing just one of their last twelve games. The Reds should win this home tie comfortably.

