Football fans have their eyes on the clock as Liverpool are set to host Wolves in their next fixture in English Premier League (EPL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday (December 6). Defending champions Liverpool have blown hot and cold this season and will like to put up a clinical show in the forthcoming game. They, however, are unbeaten in the last five games and will like to extend the streak. Wolves, on the other head, have been in red-hot form and their recent 2-1 triumph against Arsenal will boost their confidence even more. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, strikers, midfielders and defenders for LIV vs WOL clash. Liverpool Receive Fresh Injury Setback As Joe Gomez Withdraws From England Squad.

The Reds dominate the head-to-head record against Wolves and will like to get one more victory under their belt. Out of the 15 games played between the two sides, Liverpool came on top on ten occasions while Wolves won just three games. The remaining two fixtures ended in a draw. The last meeting between the two teams earlier this year ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Liverpool. Now, let’s look at the perfect Dream11 team for the upcoming game.

Liverpool vs Wolves, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Rui Patrício (RUI) must be your keeper for this game.

Liverpool vs Wolves, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV), Joe Gomez (LIV) and Matt Doherty (RUI) must be your defenders.

Liverpool vs Wolves, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Diogo Jota (LIV), James Milner (LIV), Sadio Mane (LIV), Pedro Neto (RUI) and Joao Moutinho (RUI) must be your midfielders.

Liverpool vs Wolves, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mo Salah (LIV) and Daniel Podence (WOL) must be your forwards for this game.

Mo Salah (LIV) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while his partner-in-crime Sadio Mane (LIV) can be chosen as vice-captain.

