Barcelona will take on Mallorca in the latest round of La Liga 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Son Moix Stadium in Mallorca on October 01, 2022 (late Saturday morning) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Lionel Messi Had Made These Nine Demands To Stay Back At Barcelona in 2020.

Barcelona have been in sensational form in the league and are on a five-game undefeated streak. Xavi's men can move temporarily to the top of the La Liga table with a win in this fixture but will be without a number of stars due to injury. Meanwhile, Mallorca are 10th in the standings and are coming off a crucial win.

When is Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the San Moix Stadium in Mallorca. The game will be held on October 02, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the Sports18 to catch the Mallorca vs Barcelona live action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the Mallorca vs Barcelona match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Mallorca vs Barcelona clash. Indian fans can get the online live streaming of the La Liga match on the Voot app and website.

