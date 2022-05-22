Manchester City would aim to have the Premier League 2021-22 title in their hands when they host Aston Villa for their last game of this season. The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pep Guardiola's side are sitting at the top of the points table with a one-point lead over title rivals Liverpool. They cannot afford to take Aston Villa lightly and anything less than a victory in this game could put their title chances in serious jeopardy. FIFA to Appoint Women Referees for Upcoming 2022 World Cup in Doha

In the last three seasons, Manchester City have enjoyed dominance over Villa, winning all five games that these two sides played. But the story would be different this time as it is the last league game with a lot weighing on this. Manchester City failed to secure a win in their last game against West Ham. They would be without the services of Kyle Walker, John Stones and also Ruben Dias. Aston Villa, on the other hand, are winless in three matches and that would be weighing on their minds ahead of this clash.

When is Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Etihad Stadium. The game will be held on May 15, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Aston Villa match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Aston Villa match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2022 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).