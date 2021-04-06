Manchester City would like to extend their winning streak as they host Borussia Dortmund for the first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League. The encounter takes place at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night (April 7). Premier League table-toppers Manchester City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City. Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus netted goals to take their side over the line. Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in their last assignment. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other MCI vs DOR match details. Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Prediction in UCL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team.

Although Pep Guardiola’s men might take the field as favourites, history speaks in favour of Borussia Dortmund. In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund have won one game and drawn one. However, 2012 was the last time when the two clubs met last and the German side ran away with a 2-1 win. A lot has changed since then and Manchester City, who are in red-hot form, would be raring to get the better of Borussia Dortmund. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Leg 1 Quarter-Final match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at the Etihad Stadium on April 7, 2021 (Wednesday Night). The match will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL quarter-final match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match?

Those fans unable to follow the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund leg 1 quarter-final match live on television can follow the clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Round of 16 UCL match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2021 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).