Manchester City (MCI) will take on Borussia Dortmund (DOR) in Leg 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-final clash. MCI vs DOR encounter will be played at the Etihad Stadium on April 06, 2021 (late Tuesday night). Both teams will be aiming to gain an advantage in the opening leg of the fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create MCI vs DOR Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Manchester City Prioritise Borussia Dortmund Striker’s Signing Ahead of Lionel Messi.

Manchester City are coming into this game on the back of some great results and will be aiming to continue that and take a step closer towards their Champions League dream. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have fared well in Europe as compared to Bundesliga and winning the Champions League appears to be their only way back in the competition for next season but face an uphill battle against one of the most in-form teams.

MCI vs DOR, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson (MCI) must be your keeper for this clash.

MCI vs DOR, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ruben Dias (MCI), Joao Cancelo (MCI) and Raphael Guerreiro (DOR) must be the defenders in your team.

MCI vs DOR UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Kevin de Bruyne (MCI), Bernardo Silva (MCI), Giovanni Reyna (DOR), Mo Dahoud (DOR) and Jadon Sancho (DOR) must be your midfielders.

MCI vs DOR, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Gabriel Jesus (MCI) and Erling Haaland (DOR) must be your forwards.

Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) must be the captain of your MCI vs DOR Dream11 Fantasy Team while Erling Haaland (DOR) can be named as the vice-captain.

