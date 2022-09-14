Erling Haaland would be up against his former team in Borussia Dortmund as Manchester City faces the Bundesliga giants in their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group G encounter on Thursday, September 14. The Norwegian goal-scoring machine had a very fruitful career at Dortmund before he swapped teams in the summer transfer window, joining Premier League champions Manchester City. Playing and adjusting to a different league has not been something that Haaland has struggled with as the talisman has set England on fire, with a whopping 10 goals in six matches. Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona, Champions League 2022-23: Leroy Sane Scores to End Catalan's Unbeaten Start (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Given his current form, Pep Guardiola would be surely hoping for him to find the net atleast once or twice in this game, helping the English giants notch up their second win of the campaign. Their opponents Borussia Dortmund also had a great start to their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign with a 3-0 victory over Copenhagen. But they would be slightly short of confidence as they enter this match with a 0-3 loss to RB Leipzig in their last match.

When is Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on September 15, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

