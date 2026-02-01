Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today with an opportunity to close the gap on Premier League 2025-26 leaders Arsenal to just four points. Pep Guardiola’s side, currently second in the table, face a Tottenham Hotspur team struggling for domestic consistency under Thomas Frank, though the North London club remains a formidable opponent on home soil. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

The Cityzens enter Matchweek 24 in strong form, having recently secured vital victories against Wolves and Manchester United. With Arsenal currently seven points clear following their win over Leeds yesterday, City cannot afford any slip-ups. Guardiola will be boosted by the return of Rodri from suspension, as well as the availability of Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo, who were ineligible for midweek European duty.

Despite a successful run in the UEFA Champions League, Tottenham have found wins hard to come by in the Premier League, currently sitting in 14th place. Thomas Frank’s side is winless in their last five league outings, but they can draw confidence from their victory over City earlier this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 1 (IST).

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Time: 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Team News

The defending champions are managing a significant injury list. Key defensive figures Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Josko Gvardiol are all ruled out, forcing a reshuffle in the backline.

Spurs are facing their own availability crisis, with James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Rodrigo Bentancur among several long-term absentees. Forward Dominic Solanke is expected to lead the line after returning to full fitness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).