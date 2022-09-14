Bayern Munich end Barcelona's unbeaten start to the season as they beat them 2-0 at Allianz Arena. Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane scored in the second half as the Bavarian giants registered their fifth consecutive win over the Catalan outfit in the Champions League.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Highlights

