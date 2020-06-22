Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: Manchester City face Burnley in their second game post the restart of the English Premier League with their days as champions of England numbered. Liverpool failed to win against Everton yesterday but that did little to alter the wide gap between the two clubs. Pep Guardiola will be focussed to prove his mettle in the European circuit this campaign and its about going through the motions in domestic football for him. Their opponents Burnley are 11th in the league and guaranteed Premier League football next season. Breaking into the top half of the table is a high on priority for Sean Dyche’s men. MCI vs BUR Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

Eric Garcia, who was involved in a heavy collision with teammate Ederson is out of the hospital but out of the next two games at least for Manchester City. John Stones has a slight injury concern which may force Pep Guardiola to go for Nicolas Otamendi in the starting eleven. Kevin de Bruyne ran the show against Arsenal and the Belgium midfielder will hope for his fine form to continue. Raheem Sterling was amongst the goals in the last game which is another positive for Manchester City heading into the Burnley fixture.

Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood, Ben Gibson and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are unavailable for Burnley due to fitness issues. Matthew Lowton has returned to training after a lengthy layoff and is in line to start at the Etihad Stadium. Jay Rodriguez is known for producing the goods when it comes to playing against the top six clubs. The English forward though needs good service from his midfield which boasts of quality players like Ashley Westwood.

When is Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City vs Burnley match in Premier League will be played at the Etihad Stadium on June 23, 2020 (Tuesday). The clash has a scheduled timing of 12:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? TV Channels in India

Star Sports network is the official broadcaster on Premier League 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action of Manchester City vs Burnley.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20, matches will be streamed live in it's OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can visit either Disney+ Hotstar website or Disney+ Hotstar app to watch Manchester City vs Burnley. Burnley will adopt the long ball strategy against a technically superior Manchester City squad which might not be enough to even secure a draw.

