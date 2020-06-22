Manchester City (MCI) will take on Burnley (BUR) in the latest round of Premier League fixtures. MCI vs BUR match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on June 22, 2020 (Monday). Pep Guardiola’s team made a winning return as they dismantled Arsenal in their previous fixture and will be hoping for a similar result. Meanwhile, fans searching for Tips to create Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Burnley in EPL 2019-20 can scroll down below. Manchester City Coach Pep Guardiola Says ‘Everyone Who Lost Someone Went Through Whatever I Felt’.

Burnley are undefeated in their last five Premier League games but have managed just two victories in that period. Sean Dyche’s men will be without the services of Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood, Ben Gibson and Johann Berg Gudmundsson for the game. Most of them are first-team starters so it will be a huge task for them to get anything out of this match. Arsenal Lost to Manchester City Because of My Mistakes, Admits David Luiz.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be without Eric Garcia as the defender was injured against Arsenal. Except him, Pep Guardiola has the entire squad but we could see a wholesale of changes as it is their second game in five days time.

Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson Moraes (MCI) must be your keeper for this game.

Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aymeric Laporte (MCI), Ben Mee (BUR) and James Tarkowski (BUR) must be your defenders.

Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bernardo Silva (MCI), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI), Kevin de Bruyne (MCI), Dwight McNeil (BUR) and Jeff Hendrick (BUR) must be the player’s in your midfield.

Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Sergio Aguero (MCI) and Raheem Sterling (MCI) should fill the remaining two slots.

Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) has been in sensational form and must be kept as your captain while Dwight McNeil (BUR) will be Burnley’s biggest threat and can be picked as your vice-captain.

