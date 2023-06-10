It is the last game of the European season as Manchester City gear up to take on Inter Milan in the final of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League in Istanbul. The English champions are gunning for a treble, which will make them only the second English team to achieve the feat after their city rivals Manchester United. The team under Pep Guardiola has been scaling new heights every season, but this campaign has been at a different level altogether. Opponents Inter Milan will feature in this mega European summit clash for the first time since 2009 when they won it under Jose Mourinho. Although their road to the finals has been comparatively easy, Italian teams are known for their tight defences and this game should be a close one. Manchester City versus Inter Milan will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 pm IST. Lionel Messi Joins Inter Miami: MLS Club Gains Over 2.3 Million Followers on Instagram.

Manchester City will go with their strongest line-up, which means Erling Haaland leads the attack, with Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne as the attacking midfielders. Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva on the wings are not conventional wingers, but they maintain the defensive balance of the team while being fluid attacking. Rodri at the base of midfield will once again pair with John Stones to control the tempo of the game.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a major doubt for the game due to a thigh problem. Romelu Lukaku will start as a substitute with Edin Dzeko leading the attack alongside Lautrao Martinez. Nicolo Barella in midfield is known for his goalscoring abilities and Manchester City will need to track his runs well. Francesco Acerbi at the heart of defence has his task cut out with City boasting of the best attack in the continent.

When is Manchester City vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Final Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City will be taking on Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Sunday, June 11. The game will be taking place in Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul and has a starting time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Final Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important semifinal match between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Final Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Inter Milan match on the SonyLiv app and website. It will be a keenly contested match with Manchester City winning at the end.

