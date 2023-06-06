Cristiano Ronaldo penned down a heartfelt post on the occasion of his son Mateo Ronaldo and daughter Eva Maria’s birthday. The Portuguese footballer took to social media and shared a photo of him along with Georgina Rodriguez, wishing his son Mateo Ronaldo and daughter Eva Maria a happy birthday. The Al-Nassr footballer in his instagram post wrote, “Many congratulations my loves! Daddy is very proud of y’all." Zlatan Ibrahimovic Retires: AC Milan Striker Announces Retirement After His Team’s 3-1 Win Over Verona in Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Wish Their Kids

