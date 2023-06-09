After it was confirmed on air that cricket’s iconic commentator was going to meet football’s poetic voice, the meeting has finally happened between the two greats. Sharing his experience of meeting football’s poetic voice, Peter Drury, cricket’s iconic commentator, Harsha Bhogle, took to Twitter to share picture of the two greats. Sharing the photo, Harsha Bhogle captioned the post as, “What a lovely man and top professional #PeterDrury is. Delighted to talk to him about his craft.” Peter Drury, Football’s Poetic Voice, Calls Harsha Bhogle his Hero; to Meet Cricket’s Iconic Commentator.

Cricket's Iconic Commentator Meets Football's Poetic Voice

What a lovely man and top professional #PeterDrury is. Delighted to talk to him about his craft. pic.twitter.com/2MJyEERqct — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 8, 2023

