Inter Miami CF or MLS has gained 2.3 million followers on Instagram after Argentina’s World Cup Winning footballer, Lionel Messi announces that he is going to join the club. The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker announced his decision after he in a social media post said that he is going to Inter Miami. Previously the club had 1.4 million followers in Instagram. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentina Star Likely to Join MLS Side Inter Miami.

MLS Club Gains Over 2.3 Million Followers on Instagram

Inter Miami has gained 2.3 MILLION Instagram followers after signing Messi The Galaxy previously had the most in the MLS with 1.4 million. Miami has now doubled that pic.twitter.com/tf0tTgGRko — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 7, 2023

