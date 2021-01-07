07 Jan, 08:17 (IST) Claire Polosak Creates History, Becomes First Woman to Officiate A Men's Test Match Claire Polosak has become the first woman to officiate in a men's Test match. She took up the role as a fourth umpire for the India vs Australia 3rd Test at Sydney, which started on Wednesday. She was also the first woman to officiate in a men's ODI match.

Hi and welcome to the live blog today. In this blog, we shall bring to you the latest sporting updates obviously from the world of sports. So today we have India taking on Australia in the third Test match which is currently underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The series as of now stands on 1-1. So the match is obviously the talk of the town. Right before the game, the visitors suffered from a massive blow as KL Rahul has been ousted from the team owing to an ankle injury. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Sydney: Check Pitch Report of Sydney Cricket Ground.

KL Rahul took to social media and expressed his disappointment and said that he was gutted for leaving out the boys with a couple of games more to go. Talking about the ISL 2020-21 match we have the game between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC. Now the two teams are placed at the bottom of the table and a win here would actually help get more points. Odisha FC has so far been winless in the season.

The team has so far featured on eight games and a couple of them have ended with a draw. Six matches have ended with their opponents having the last laugh. They only have a couple of points in their kitty. Whereas Things look a tad bit better for Kerala Blasters as they are placed on number 10 with a win. Three draws and four losses. The team has six points in their kitty and the