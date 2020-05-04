Manchester United Defender Marcos Rojo Breaks Lockdown Rules, Filmed Playing Cards & Smoking With Friends

Marcos Rojo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester United and Argentine footballer Marcos Rojo found himself in hot water after images of him playing poker and smoking with a group of friends went viral on the internet. The 30-year-old, who is on-loan at Argentine club Estudiantes, was filmed by his brother Franco, who uploaded the pictures on social media – it has now been removed – alerting the fans and authorities in Argentina. In the pictures, Rojo can be seen playing cards and smoking with a couple of friends flouting the lockdown guidelines. Paul Pogba Picks Manchester United Defender As His Ideal Isolation Buddy, Says ‘He’d Make Me Laugh All Day!’

Argentina president, Alberto Fernandez, recently declared the countrywide lockdown will be extended until May 10, 2020. In the pictures, it was alleged that Rojo was even wearing a Boa Juniors shirt which had the jersey number of former Argentina midfielder and current Boca Juniors director Riquelme. Interestingly, Rojo plays for rival club Estudiantes and has been on-loan at the club since January 30 this year. Manchester United Drops Plan of Travelling to India for Pre-Season Match Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Report.

Marcos Rojo Breaks Lockdown Rules

El hermano de Marcos Rojo le quiere destruir la carrera a Marcos Rojo 😂 pic.twitter.com/KtINWpvifB — Cristian (@cristianivic) May 2, 2020

Reports in the English media said that Manchester United will remind the player his responsibilities and might reprimand him for flouting the rules. United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also said to have been disappointed after learning of Rojo’s actions and will personally call him to remind him of his responsibilities.

The Red Devils man, however, is not the first Premier League footballer to break the rules. Recently Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish was seen visiting his friends in the neighbourhood while Man City’s Kyle Walker, Everton forward Moise Kean and several other Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal players, including Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, were also pictured flouting the government rules in the UK.