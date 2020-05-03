Paul Pogba Picks Manchester United Defender As His Ideal Isolation Buddy, Says ‘He’d Make Me Laugh All Day!’

Paul Pogba (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sporting world has come to a standstill as several competitions have been either cancelled or suspended. With no sports for the foreseeable future, several stars are spending time in self-isolation away from their team-mates. Recently, Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, who was one his way back from injury before football was brought to a halt, has opened about his time in quarantine and also revealed who he would have as his ideal isolation buddy. Can't Wait to Get Back to Playing Every Week, Says Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder had surgery on his ankle back in injury and had only featured in eight games in all competitions this season for the Red Devils. With most of the world in lockdown, Pogba has been forced to continue his recovery from his home. But the 27-year-old in a recent interview said that he is in continuous contact with his United team-mates. Paul Pogba Reveals Reason Behind Leaving Manchester United in 2012.

‘I spoke with Eric Baily, I spoke with Andreas [Pereira], I spoke with Victor [Lindelof], I spoke with Juan [Mata], Jesse [Lingard]... we all talk, we send messages and stuff like this’ Pogba told MUTV. ‘We keep in touch and we see everyone [on screen]’ he added.

But when Pogba was asked to pick one of his team-mates to isolate with, the Frenchman picked Ivorian Eric Baily. ‘If I had to isolate with somebody? Eric Bailly, for sure. He will make me laugh all day long!’ said the World Cup winner.

The Manchester United star’s future at the club has been a topic of debate for quite some now as the midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. It is reported that Real Madrid are ready to sign the Frenchman while a return to Juventus is also being discussed.