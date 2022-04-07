Manchester United are working to improve their squad for the next season as they look to compete for the Premier League title once again. The Red Devils are looking to sign a defensive midfielder in the summer after opting against it at the start of the season. Leeds star Kalvin Phillips is one of the players linked with the English giants. Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Step Up Interest in Antony After Mason Greenwood Saga.

According to a report from Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have identified Kalvin Phillips as one of the potential players for next season. The Red Devils are in huge need of a defensive midfielder in their team and believe that the Leeds United star will be a key addition in that position.

Kalvin Phillips' current contract with Leeds United runs out in 2024 but the England international has been a recipient of huge interest from several Premier League giants. Leeds won't want to lose their star man but might not have any option depending upon how their season pans out.

The West Yorkshire club are looking to tie down their star man to a new contract but it is understood that the negotiations have halted given the team's current position in the Premier League.

Leeds are currently involved in a relegation battle and are six points above the drop zone. The club values Phillips at £60 million but may have to slash the asking price if they do not avoid the drop.

Manchester United are also interested in West Ham star Declan Rice for the defensive midfielder position. But the Englishman's £150 million price tag could see the Red Devils move away from the deal especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

