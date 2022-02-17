With Mason Greenwood’s return to football still uncertain, Manchester United are looking at options to replace the English winger. The Red Devils academy man has been suspended by the club after his girlfriend Harriet Robson accused the England international of assault. It is understood that the Premier League giants are looking at Ajax star Antony as a possible replacement for the suspended 20-year-old. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Relationship With Ralf Rangnick Reportedly Fractured Amidst Manchester United’s Poor Form.

According to a report from 90Min, Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Brazil international Antony and are hoping to land the winger in the summer window. However, the Red Devils will not have a clear run at the Ajax prospect as several European heavyweights have him on their radar.

It is understood that Liverpool, who have maintained an interest in the 21-year-old since his Sao Paolo days are also aiming to land the winger to bolster their attack, especially after star player Mo Salah is yet to renew his contract. Chelsea and Manchester City are also keen on acquiring the Brazilian international’s services.

Antony has been a regular at Ajax since his arrival in 2020. The Brazilian is enjoying another stellar season with the Dutch giants and has been involved in 19 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions. Ajax have qualified for UCL Round of 16 and have a five-point lead over rivals PSV in the Eredivisie title race.

Mason Greenwood remains suspended from footballing activities and his return date remains unclear. The Englishman was arrested last month on suspicion of rape and sexual assault after his ex-girlfriend, Harriet Robson, accused the forward in social media posts, detailing gruesome injuries.

