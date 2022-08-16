Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in the summer transfer window. According to Manchester Evening News, the Premier League club has already established talks with the player's camp regarding a summer move as they are currently reeling on both external and internal pressure due to ownership issues and recent poor form in the Premier League. Erik Ten Hag is pushing the United management for new signings, especially a top forward who possess the ability to score goals alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The newly appointed manager wants to add some extra firepower to the attacking front at United. And the Red Devils have been linked with several forwards including Antony, Alavaro Morata and Jamie Vardy. Football Transfer Window 2022: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Frenkie de Jong, 5 Major Moves That Can Still Happen This Summer

Manchester United started their Premier League 2022-23 season miserably after losing two come consecutive matches including 0-4 defeat at Brentford. The away loss came after 1-2 home defeat in their season opener. These results have reportedly fueled the possibility of the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo who has been reluctant to stay at Old Trafford this summer following an underwhelming last season which saw United missed out on a UEFA Champions League spot. However, Man United have been firm so far on their decision of not selling the 37-year-old Portuguese who was the highest goal scorer for the club last season across all competitions. The English Club is looking to rope in a forward who has the ability to score as the Red Devils clearly lack goals without Ronaldo.

According to Manchester Evening News, Dembele is one of the top summer targets of Manchester United as ten Hag wants the player in his squad. The 26-year-old has one year left in his contract at Lyon and could move to Old Trafford if United seriously go after him. However, there has been no official bid from the Red Devils to the Ligue 1 side for the player. Many are of the view, the Premier League club also would consider a free-transfer next summer if they fail to sign Dembele in this transfer window.

